Backstage Update on WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair WWE

As previously reported, WWE has an all-women Queen of the Ring tournament that’s in the works. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting today that the tournament will be held across SmackDown on October 8 and Raw on October 11.

As noted, it was previously rumored that this year’s edition of the WWE Draft was delayed to October. So, the Queen of the Ring tournament might be happening shortly afterward or around the same time.

WWE has not yet announced the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

