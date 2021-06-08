wrestling / News
Backstage Update on WWE Raw Feud Between Elias & Jaxson Ryker
June 8, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider has update on the ongoing feud taking place on WWE Raw between Jaxson Ryker and Elias. The two recently ended their alliance, and Ryker defeated Elias by count out for their match on last night’s Raw.
Per PWInsider, WWE sources said the plan is to have Ryker as the babyface in the feud and as part of the Raw roster moving forward. Ryker previously joined the Raw roster appearing alongside Elias last December.
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler on Who Could Be Paired Up With Eva Marie, Debut Date
- Paul Heyman Shares His Picks For Most Underrated Wrestlers On The Mic In WWE
- Karl Anderson Thinks WWE Releases Should Hold Off On ‘Thank You’ Tweets
- Alexander Wolfe Says He Missed His Chance To Build A Relationship With Vince McMahon