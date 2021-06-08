Backstage Update on WWE Raw Feud Between Elias & Jaxson Ryker

– PWInsider has update on the ongoing feud taking place on WWE Raw between Jaxson Ryker and Elias. The two recently ended their alliance, and Ryker defeated Elias by count out for their match on last night’s Raw.

Per PWInsider, WWE sources said the plan is to have Ryker as the babyface in the feud and as part of the Raw roster moving forward. Ryker previously joined the Raw roster appearing alongside Elias last December.