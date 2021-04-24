Backstage Update on WWE Rescinding Termination of John Cone, Changes in Talent Relations

– As previously reported, WWE was removing John Cone from his position as Senior Manager of Talent Relations earlier this week. Cone, who is also a WWE referee, appeared to be part of multiple firings in the department earlier this week. However, a later report indicated that WWE had reversed course and rescinded Cone’s termination. Dave Meltzer discussed the topic on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, John Cone was removed from his role in Talent Relations on Thursday (April 22), but he would apparently remain with the company in his role as a referee official. However, Meltzer also reported that by Friday (April 23), Cone was back in his role with Talent Relations, which is in line with PWInsider’s report from yesterday.

Meltzer added that WWE “is making a lot of changes” to the Talent Relations department. A number of firings were made in the department following an incident where recently released WWE Superstar Mickie James revealed she was sent some of her and items in a garbage bag. Promotion executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon later apologized to James and said the person responsible for the incident was fired from the company.