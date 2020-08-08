Backstage Update on WWE Resuming Training for Developmental Talents, Coaches Reportedly Frustrated Over Talent Pay

– According to a report by Fightful Select, some new details about trainees and developmental talent being able to resume their training again are available. As previously reported, WWE’s developmental talents have not been able to train since the start of the pandemic. Also, the Observer Newsletter reported regular classes are rumored to be resuming on August 10 at a new facility, which is expected to be a warehouse located close to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Based on Fightful’s latest report, starting on July 31, wrestlers were being informed by coaches about the new warehouse facility to conduct their training. The report states that coaches were frustrated that the trainees were still being paid in full when they weren’t training, along with some of the students opting out of the audience tapings.

Also, WWE has already apparently resumed tape studies and Skull Sessions. Skull Sessions are when wrestlers watch someone’s most current matches, and everyone provides their feedback. Additionally, Ryan Katz is said to have overseen a “Promolympics,” where the talents submit their own promos and pitches.