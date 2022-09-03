Backstage Update on WWE Reverting Name Changes to Austin Theory, Matt Riddle

– Fightful Select has an update on the recent name reversions for WWE Superstars Austin Theory and Matt Riddle. Recently, Matt Riddle had his name changed back after it was “Riddle” for a while. Theory is now “Austin Theory” again after his nickname was changed to just “Theory” on the main roster.

While Theory was openly in favor of the switch to Theory, WWE opted to change his name back anyway. Triple H wanted to change the names back because it reflected realism, and the names have also been changed on WWE’s internal roster and documents.

However, two names that haven’t been changed back are Butch and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. So Pete Dunne is still listed as Butch, and Seth Rollins is still listed as Seth “Freakin” Rollins internally by WWE.

Additionally, while there have been rumors of T-Bar getting a revamp by WWE, he’s still currently listed as T-Bar on internal roster sheets.

Austin Theory worked tonight’s WWE Clash at the Castle with his first name back.