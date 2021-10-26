Backstage Update on WWE Running UK Stadium Show in September, Possibly Opposite AEW All Out

– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s 2022 pay-per-view event schedule. Notably, the Labor Day weekend PPV event was listed as Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4, with the location listed as TBD. Dave Meltzer had more information on the plans for the Labor Day Weekend event on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE is currently planning to hold a major 2022 PPV event in the United Kingdom during that weekend. While plans are not “definite,” Meltzer stated that WWE has been talking to Principality Stadium (formerly The Millennium Stadium) in Cardiff, Wales and Wembley Stadium in London to host the show, which is not SummerSlam as the new PPV schedule confirmed that SummerSlam 2022 has been moved up to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

There have been multiple previous reports stating that a major UK stadium show was in the works for WWE. However, the earlier reports for last month indicated it would actually be SummerSlam as the stadium, which would seem to coincide with the 30th anniversary of SummerSlam 1992. That event was held at Wembley Stadium on August 29, 1992.

Meltzer stated that WWE’s idea to run a stadium show in the UK around this time was to celebrate the 30th anniversary of SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley in the UK. However, it’s unknown why WWE didn’t opt to make this event next year’s SummerSlam if that’s the case.

Meanwhile, it appears that weekend might put the UK stadium show opposite AEW All Out. AEW has typically held its past All Out events during Labor Day Weekend. Meltzer also reported that the WWE UK and All Out will definitely not be running head to head against each other, even if they are on the same day, due to the time zone difference. AEW has not yet announced the details for next year’s All Out yet.