Backstage Update on WWE Sending Out Adam Cole Memo

– As previously reported, WWE sent out an internal memo this week stating that former NXT World champion Adam Cole was no longer with WWE. Dave Meltzer addressed the topic on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, he’s spoken to various sources behind the scenes in WWE who should have the information if WWE did circulate an internal memo, but they reportedly did not see the memo in question. While Meltzer believed the news of the internal memo was legitimate, he speculated that WWE is doesn’t “communicate to the primary people they should communicate that stuff to.”

Additionally, Meltzer stated that WWE did not circulate an internal memo when Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson’s) contract was up, noting that WWE officials were still internally hoping that they could lure Bryan back with a new contract. Meltzer went on to say that he’s been given the “impression” that the status of Adam Cole and WWE is “not a dead deal” and that Cole “could come back.” However, Meltzer continued that a memo being sent out regarding Cole indicates that WWE officials aren’t confident about bringing him back.

With Cole’s WWE contract now expired, he’s currently a free agent and able to sign wherever he wishes.