Backstage Update on WWE Signing New Names for NXT UK, Training Camp to Get Closer Look at New Talents

– According to a report by Gary Cassidy for Inside The Ropes, WWE is very close to signing several independent wrestlers to new contracts for the NXT UK brand. Per the report, multiple talents are currently in London for a training camp and the latest set of NXT UK TV tapings, so WWE can have a closer look at these wrestlers before they are potentially signed to long-term contracts.

Additionally, NXT UK talent recently attended the UK Performance CEnter earlier this week for the commencement of a three-week training session ahead of the next set of TV tapings that will be held at the BT Sport Studios. Irish wrestler Adam Maxted is said to be a talent who has signed a contract, but he was not in attendance at the training camp. Maxted is a World of Sport and Insane Championship Wrestling veteran. He’s also 6’3″.

Sha Samuels is also reportedly close to signing with WWE for NXT UK. Samuels was said to have been offered a contract by WWE earlier in January. However, the deal was not able to be finalized due to Samuels suffering an injury.

Aleah James is one of the names who is attending the aforementioned training camp for WWE to get a closer look. She was previously in attendance at the last set of TV tapings.

One other name who is at the camp to get scouted by WWE is Molly Spartan. Spartan also happens to be dating current NXT UK tag team champion Wolfgang. Former Impact Wrestling talent Gursinder Singh is another name at the training camp.

Finally, the report notes that a “prominent” but unnamed talent from the UK indie scene has signed a WWE contract and is also in attendance at the camp this week. Also, WWE wants to bring in some more referees for the UK-based brand. As previously noted, Rich Swift was recently welcome to the brand as a new referee.

Talents for the NXT UK brand were reportedly tested for COVID-19 today as well. They will be remaining in their hotels until the results come back tomorrow (Sept. 27) evening. NXT UK TV tapings are currently running at BT Sport Studios in London, and WWE is having talents stay in hotels for the duration of the latest set for TV tapings.