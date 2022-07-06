Backstage Update on WWE Touting Success of This Year’s Money in the Bank

– Fightful Select has a backstage update on last Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event in Las Vegas. WWE is reportedly circulating an internal document to executives that is touting the event’s success.

The memo touted that the event was the “most-viewed” Money in the Bank show in WWE history. Also, it reportedly drew the second-highest gate in the event’s history as well.

Lastly, merchandise for the show is said to have increased 95 percent from last year’s Money in the Bank show, which previously was the highest-selling in merchandise for the event previously.

The event was held on Saturday, July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was previously scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium. In late May, WWE opted to move the location to MGM Grand Garden Arena due to lack of ticket sales. After moving to MGM Grand Garden Arena, the event sold at least 12,000 tickets.