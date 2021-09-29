wrestling / News
Backstage Update on WWE Writing Alexa Bliss Off TV
September 29, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Alexa Bliss was pulled from WWE TV following her loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules and the destruction of Lilly the doll. PWInsider released a new update with more information on Bliss’ absence.
Per the report, WWE wrote Bliss off TV as she’s scheduled to undergo sinus surgery. It’s unknown exactly how long she is expected to be out. The previous report indicated that Bliss was expected to be away from WWE programming “for a few months.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite, Match Finishing In a Draw
- Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 31 – Night Six (Block B) 09.29.2021 Review
- Adam Cole on His Conversation With Vince McMahon Prior To Leaving WWE, Company’s Ideas For His Main Roster Call-Up
- MVP Responds to Fan Criticism Of Hurt Business Reunion