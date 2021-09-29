Backstage Update on WWE Writing Alexa Bliss Off TV

– As previously reported, Alexa Bliss was pulled from WWE TV following her loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules and the destruction of Lilly the doll. PWInsider released a new update with more information on Bliss’ absence.

Per the report, WWE wrote Bliss off TV as she’s scheduled to undergo sinus surgery. It’s unknown exactly how long she is expected to be out. The previous report indicated that Bliss was expected to be away from WWE programming “for a few months.”