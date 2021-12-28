Backstage Update on WWE’s Booking of AJ Styles vs. Omos Feud

– PWInsider has an update on WWE booking of the AJ Styles vs. Omos feud after the former Raw tag team champions recently split up earlier this month. According to the new update, several WWE sources stated that AJ Styles is now being booked as the babyface moving forward in WWE storylines. This is why he was booked against Apollo Crews last night on Raw.

Meanwhile, Omos is being booked as the heel in the feud, despite how it looked how things were initially going for the angle.

Omos was previously scheduled to face Styles last night on Raw. While Omos was in Detroit where Raw was being held, he then left the city and flew home before the USA Network broadcast.