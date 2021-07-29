Backstage Update on WWE’s Creative Plans for Karrion Kross & Scarlett

– During today’s Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian reported (via WrestlingInc.com) an update on WWE’s plans for Karrion Kross and Scarlett on the main roster. As fans already know, Kross lost his main roster debut on Raw earlier this month to Jeff Hardy in a surprising loss. However, Kross rebounded the following Raw last Monday, where he defeated Keith Lee.

Originally, Karrion Kross was slated to face Jeff Hardy in a rematch last Monday. However, those plans were changed after Jeff Hardy tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the show. It was later rumored that the original plan was going to see Kross lose to Hardy for the second week in a row.

According to Zarian, WWE’s rumored booking plan was to have Kross continue to lose on TV until Scarlett showed up. Scarlett would then put Kross back on track. The idea would be that Scarlett would help Kross unleash the warrior or gladiatorial spirit within Kross to help him win.

Additionally, Zarian stated that one of his WWE sources wondered why fans were so shocked and angry over Kross losing to Jeff Hardy in his Raw debut since the storyline is apparently leading something bigger. The source went on tos ay that the mach and loss do not matter as much as the storyline does.

Scarlett has not yet made her main roster debut. Many fans were surprised and critical over Scarlett not appearing on Raw along with Scarlett. Meanwhile, Kross is still the NXT World champion and is in the midst of a feud with Samoa Joe on NXT. He’s currently slated to defend the NXT Championship against Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36 in September.