Backstage Update on WWE’s Firings of Mark Carrano, Talent Relations Reps Over Trash Bag Incident

– As previously reported, WWE has reportedly released longtime employee Mark Carrano as part of the trash bag incident involving recently released talent Mickie James. Dave Meltzer spoke more on the firings in WWE’s talent relations department over the incident this week on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that “a whole bunch of people were fired” last Thursday (April 22) after the incident with Mickie James became viral. This lines up with another report from PWInsider that WWE made multiple cuts in the talent relations department earlier this week. According to Meltzer, there was a “big list” of people who were let go.

Meltzer noted that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who was on Thursday’s WWE Q1 2021 investor call, were likely blindsided by Mickie James’ social media posts. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and talent relations head John Laurinaitis also quickly posted apologies on Twitter regarding James receiving her personal items in a trash bag from WWE following her release. Meltzer stated that the incident with James was “definitely” a big deal at WWE HQ, and WWE officials “felt bad” after James made the incident public.

Meltzer continued that he knew other women Superstars who received gear from WWE in a garbage following their release. He also remarked that one former Superstar received gear in a garbage bag that wasn’t completely hers at her home.

With regards to Mark Carrano, Meltzer noted that when John Laurinaitis was re-hired as Head of Talent Relations last month, he and cohost Garrett Gonzalez noted that Laurinaitis came back in with a “duplicate role” to Carrano’s in the department.