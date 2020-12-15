Backstage Update on WWE’s Holiday Broadcasting Plans for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT

– PWInsider provided an update on WWE’s slated broadcast and TV taping schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s weeks. Here’s the breakdown of how WWE will handle broadcasts for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT for the coming weeks:

* Monday Night Raw will remain live every week.

* NXT will still be live on Wednesday nights.

* Friday Night SmackDown is expected to remain live, expect for Christmas week. As previously reported, Dec. 25 falls on a Friday this year. WWE is expected to tape the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on December 22 or 23.

* Per the report, SmackDown on January 1, 2021 will be a live broadcast.

Additionally, while SmackDown will be live this Friday (Dec. 18), it’s going to be airing on FS1 instead of regular FOX.