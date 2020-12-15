wrestling
Backstage Update on WWE’s Holiday Broadcasting Plans for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT
December 15, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider provided an update on WWE’s slated broadcast and TV taping schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s weeks. Here’s the breakdown of how WWE will handle broadcasts for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT for the coming weeks:
* Monday Night Raw will remain live every week.
* NXT will still be live on Wednesday nights.
* Friday Night SmackDown is expected to remain live, expect for Christmas week. As previously reported, Dec. 25 falls on a Friday this year. WWE is expected to tape the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on December 22 or 23.
* Per the report, SmackDown on January 1, 2021 will be a live broadcast.
Additionally, while SmackDown will be live this Friday (Dec. 18), it’s going to be airing on FS1 instead of regular FOX.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Reveals WWE Considered Having Vince McMahon Wrestle At WrestleMania 34
- Bruce Prichard On Pat Patterson Discovering The Rock, Patterson’s Reaction To Montreal Screwjob, His Influence On Rey Mysterio Push
- Bret Hart On Working With British Bulldogs, Why Vince McMahon Let Tag Team Wrestling Fell Off the Map
- Brandon Cutler Makes Fun of Jim Ross’ Criticism on Wrestling Spot, Dax Harwood Responds