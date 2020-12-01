Backstage Update on WWE’s Internal Deadline for Royal Rumble Decision

– The WrestleVotes has an update on WWE’s plans for next year’s Royal Rumble event. With January right around the corner, WWE is reportedly looking to make a decision soon next month’s pay-per-view card on whether fans will be able to attend the show or not.

As noted, it’s been rumored WWE was looking to hold the 2021 Royal Rumble at a venue that can have live fans in attendance. However, the latest update indicates WWE wants a decision made by Thursday, January 7, which would be followed by an announcement on that weekend.

Per WrestleVotes, “Internally, WWE is said to want a decision on whether fans are permitted for the Royal Rumble by January 7th w/ a possible announcement of sorts coming that weekend. Source states odds are 50/50 right now. Important month ahead.”

If the January 7 date is accurate, WWE has just over five more weeks to hash out the details for the signature event, which is typically held in the month of January. WWE has not yet officially announced a date or venue yet for the Royal Rumble 2021.