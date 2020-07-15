Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 37, Hoping for Decision From California by Mid-December

– You might recall that WWE’s WrestleMania 37 was previously scheduled to be held at at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in March 2021. However, it was reported last April after the global COVID-19 pandemic had started and caused mass shutdowns all over the country that the city of Los Angeles was considering holding off on holding large gatherings again for a period of at least one year. This could endanger WWE’s live event plans for WrestleMania 37, much like most of its 2020 event plans, including WrestleMania 36 and Summerslam. The WrestleVotes account reported an update on the Wrestlemania 37 situation earlier today.

Per the latest update, WWE is, as of now, still planning to hold the event as scheduled in Inglewood. However, company officials don’t want a “determination looming.” Internally, WWE officials want to hear a decision by mid-December from the state of California regarding large-scale gatherings. With the current state of things with the pandemic being what they, the outlook right now is said to be “probably not good.”

WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled for March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, that date and location might have to change in the foreseeable future.