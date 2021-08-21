Backstage Update on WWE’s Reaction to CM Punk Debuting in AEW

– PWInsider released a report with details on the internal WWE reaction to CM Punk returning to wrestling and making his official AEW debut last night on Rampage: The First Dance in Chicago. WWE officials reportedly knew that Punk’s return was coming, so they likely were not surprised.

Additionally, PWInsider said they heard from some people within WWE that were reportedly “dismissive” on Punk’s debut. However, that was before they had scene the overwhelming reaction to Punk’s return. By contrast, PWInsider noted that there were other WWE sources who feel the company missed the boat on not helping to mend fences with CM Punk and save such a special moment for a WWE ring.

Punk is currently slated to make his long-awaited return to the ring at AEW All Out, where he will face Darby Allin. The event is set for Sunday, September 5 at the Now Arena.