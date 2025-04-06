wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Orange Cassidy & Mark Davis’ Injury Layoffs
April 6, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Mark Davis recently suffered an injury that is rumored to be a broken foot. Additionally, as noted, Orange Cassidy is out with a torn pectoral muscle. Fightful Select has injury updates on the wrestlers.
According to Fightful’s update, AEW officials are hopeful he will only have to miss about four to eight weeks due to the injury. It was also previously rumored that there was talk of keeping Davis on television in the background while he recovers.
Also, Fightful Select reports that Orange Cassidy is expected to miss “quite a bit of time” as a result of the injury.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says Modern Wrestlers Don’t Imitate Hulk Hogan, They Imitate Him
- Kevin Owens Not Surprised By Matt Riddle’s Comments, Says There Was a Reason He Couldn’t Get A Word In
- Tony Khan Addresses Fan Negativity Over Death Riders Angle, Says Feedback Is Very Important
- Jake Roberts Reveals How Much Money He Made For WrestleMania 6