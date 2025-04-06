Backstage Update on Orange Cassidy & Mark Davis’ Injury Layoffs

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Mark Davis recently suffered an injury that is rumored to be a broken foot. Additionally, as noted, Orange Cassidy is out with a torn pectoral muscle. Fightful Select has injury updates on the wrestlers.

According to Fightful’s update, AEW officials are hopeful he will only have to miss about four to eight weeks due to the injury. It was also previously rumored that there was talk of keeping Davis on television in the background while he recovers.

Also, Fightful Select reports that Orange Cassidy is expected to miss “quite a bit of time” as a result of the injury.