Backstage Update on Paul Heyman Booking for Raw, Heyman Not at Production Meeting, If Corey Graves Cursing Was Scripted

– During today’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the changes for last night’s edition of Raw, and the level of influence Paul Heyman now has for the product as of last night. According to Meltzer, last night’s Raw was officially Paul Heyman’s “first show” with his previously announced new title as the Executive Director.

Meltzer added that Heyman’s fingerprints were all over last night’s show and most of what was shown on TV went through him. However, Meltzer stated at the pre-Raw production meeting, the people there talking about the show were Raw writer Ed Koskey and Vince McMahon and apparently not Paul Heyman. That said, Meltzer noted, “There was a lot of Paul stuff in this show.”

Also, Meltzer stated that the un-bleeped out line of Corey Graves saying, “Holy s***,” after the Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley LED light crash angle was indeed scripted. The line was not bleeped out even with the seven-second-tape delay, which is necessary to bleep out curse words from making it onto the live broadcast.

Alvarez and Meltzer discussed that that while Heyman did appear on the show, he did not appear as an authority figure or Executive Director on TV, and there was no formal authority figure in the storylines this week. Heyman’s one appearance during Raw last night was in his regular character as the “Advocate” and manager for Brock Lesnar in a backstage segment involving The Street Profits.

As previously noted, Heyman recently told Inside The Ropes during a live show that he thought the “General Manager” role in WWE was “played out.” Based on recent reports and today’s Observer Radio, it sounds as if Heyman will only remain on TV in his current role as the manager for Brock Lesnar and phasing out WWE General Managers and authority figures from Raw.