Backstage Update on Plans for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

– Fightful Select has an update on this year’s AEW Double or Nothing event. AEW typically likes to hold the event in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the pay-per-view has been held in 2019 and 2022 through 2024. However, it looks like that might change in 2025.

According to the report, AEW has had major talks about holding Double or Nothing outside of Las Vegas. WrestleMania 41 being held in the area the month before is said to be factoring into the decision making.

Additionally, Fightful notes that AEW is unlikely to release its entire year of pay-per-view dates similar to last year. AEW is reportedly avoiding revealing its 2025 schedule due to concern of WWE running competing shows opposite them.

As noted, Peacock is listing a future edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, which is the same night as AEW All In Texas. Also, WWE holding a competing live event in Orlando, Florida the same night as AEW Worlds End after they announced the show months early was reportedly cited as another reason WWE is holding off from announcing this year’s major shows.

AEW has not yet announced the details for this year’s Double or Nothing. The company typically hold the show in May. Double or Nothing marked AEW’s debut event in 2019. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.