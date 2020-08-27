Backstage Update on Plans for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

– The WrestleVotes account reported an update today on the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony was originally scheduled for WrestleMania Weekend. However, the various COVID-19 shutdowns and bans on large gatherings at sporting events caused it to be postponed.

Per WrestleVotes, WWE had reportedly planned to hold the 2020 Hall of Fame at a corresponding pay-per-view event once live fans could return to arenas. The ideal event was to be SummerSlam 2020. However, the continuing shutdowns and bans on large gatherings put a stop to those plans.

The current reported plan now is to hold what would’ve been the 2020 class as the Class of 2021 for WrestleMania 37, since it appears that live fans will not be able to return to WWE events until November at the earliest.

The announced inductees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 included Batista, JBL, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella), Jushin Thunder Liger, The British Bulldog and the nWo (New World Order members – Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash). WrestleMania 37 is currently slated for March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It should be noted that last April, officials for the City of Los Angeles spoke about considering holding off on large gatherings and sporting events for at least one year. At the time, WWE was rumored to be looking for a "Plan B venue" for the event.