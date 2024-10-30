Backstage Update on Plans for WWE NXT Deadline

– Fightful Select has an update on plans for the next NXT premium live event, WWE NXT Deadline. The report notes that WWE is still tentatively planning the premium live event, but a date has not yet been confirmed. Fightful notes that a source speculated that the event would likely be held in the first or second week of December.

The first NXT Deadline was held on December 10, 2022. The second one took place December 9, 2023.