wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Plans for WWE NXT Deadline
October 30, 2024 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has an update on plans for the next NXT premium live event, WWE NXT Deadline. The report notes that WWE is still tentatively planning the premium live event, but a date has not yet been confirmed. Fightful notes that a source speculated that the event would likely be held in the first or second week of December.
The first NXT Deadline was held on December 10, 2022. The second one took place December 9, 2023.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Says He Will Stay Friends With Undertaker Despite Their Political Differences
- WWE Reportedly Made Pitch for Hall of Famer & Former ECW Talent at Next Week’s NXT
- Eric Bischoff Says Halloween Havoc Was His Favorite WCW Pay-Per-View Event
- AJ Styles Says He Made Decision Not To Go Into TNA Hall Of Fame, Not WWE