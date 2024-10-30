wrestling / News

Backstage Update on Plans for WWE NXT Deadline

October 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Deadline QR Code Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has an update on plans for the next NXT premium live event, WWE NXT Deadline. The report notes that WWE is still tentatively planning the premium live event, but a date has not yet been confirmed. Fightful notes that a source speculated that the event would likely be held in the first or second week of December.

The first NXT Deadline was held on December 10, 2022. The second one took place December 9, 2023.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, NXT Deadline, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading