Backstage Update on Producers for WWE SmackDown Premiere, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Segment

– Last Friday saw the season premiere of WWE SmackDown as the new changes from the latest WWE Draft went into effect. Fightful Select has a report on the producers who worked a number of segments for last week’s show, including the controversial title exchange segment between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Producers for the show included WWE Hall of Famers Molly Holly and D-Von Dudley. Here are the details:

* The segment with King Woods and Hit Row were produced by Shane Helms.

* Steve Corino was also reportedly listed for a segment the segment featuring Hit Row. The team was in action on the show, beating the team of Dustin Lawyer and Daniel Williams. Per the report, the internal run sheets actually listed Hit Row as facing Jinder Mahal and Shanky, which did not take place. Also, Top Dolla was not listed for the match on the run sheets.

* Jamie Noble was the assigned producer for the Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn match. McIntyre won the match using the Claymore.

* WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley produced Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali, which was a rematch from WWE Crown Jewel the day before. Mansoor won the rematch as well.

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin was produced by Shawn Daivari.

* The title exchange featuring Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, moderated by Sonya Deville, was reportedly produced by Adam Pearce and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly. The report noted that it’s unknown if Molly Holly and Pearce were involved in the rumored conversations for segment, which has been the subject of a great many rumors over the last week.

As previously noted, the Flair and Lynch segment on WWE SmackDown had Flair dropping the Raw women’s title, which was apparently not planned. It’s rumored that Flair and Lynch then had a verbal confrontation backstage after the segment.