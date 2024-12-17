– As previously noted, multiple talents are said to be finishing up and exiting TNA, including ring announcer Jade Chung, Rhino, KUSHIDA, and Trent Seven. More details have surfaced on the recent TNA departures on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer indicated that more wrestlers leaving TNA might be coming soon, and it’s reportedly due to pay cuts. Meltzer stated, “There may be more coming. One of the things that happened is a lot of the talent were asked to take pay cuts, I don’t know how many.” Meltzer added that the pay cuts were “among the reasons” that Rhino left the company.

Jade Chung is also leaving with her contract due up at the end of the year. Meltzer noted that “it’s not a lock” that Chung’s husband, Josh Alexander, is leaving the promotion. Alexander’s contract is also expected to be up soon, but Meltzer noted that Alexander is looking to test the free agency market. Wherever he lands will depend on where he gets an offer.

As previously reported, KUSHIDA is expected to focus on NJPW moving forward. Meltzer stated that the NJPW and TNA “looks” to be done at the moment. KUSHIDA was previously working under a contract with TNA and a contract with NJPW.

Additionally, Meltzer reported that former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is also expected to leave TNA and go to WWE when her current deal is finished. Earlier in July, Grace said that her current TNA contract would expire in January 2025.