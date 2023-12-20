Backstage Update on Rey Mysterio’s New WWE Contract

– As previously reported, 49-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio signed a new contract with WWE that’s said to be a long-term, multi-year deal. Mysterio’s son, Dominik Mysterio, also recently re-upped with WWE. Haus of Wrestling has more details on Mysterio’s latest contract, that will take his career well into his 50s.

According to Haus of Wrestling’s report, Rey Mysterio’s latest contract is for a three-year length. Also for Dominik, Haus of Wrestling reports that the younger Mysterio’s new contract is believed to be a five-year length.

Additionally, the report notes that Rey plans to continue wrestling through his new contract, so it doesn’t look like he will be hanging it up in the ring anytime soon. Rey is currently sidelined with a torn meniscus. The Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion is reportedly expected to return to TV in a few weeks. This would have him ready in time for next month’s Royal Rumble.

At last month’s WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the WWE US Title. Later on, Santos Escobar turned on Mysterio and the LWO, writing Rey off to TV to heal up from his injury.