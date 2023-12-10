Backstage Update on Richard Holliday’s MLW Return at One-Shot

– Fightful Select has an update on wrestler Richard Holliday. As noted, Holliday returned to MLW at last week’s One-Shot event, challenging Alex Kane to a match at Kings of Colosseum.

Holliday previously exited MLW earlier in MLW and was exploring free agency, including attending a WWE tryout and appearing in GCW. According to Fightful’s report, Holliday is currently back in MLW working under a per appearance deal. So it appears he has not signed a new long-term contract.