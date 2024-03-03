– Fightful Select has an update on the status of AEW star Ricky Starks after speculation and rumors regarding him being a free agent started flaring up earlier today on social media. Earlier this year, Starks was seen training at Natalya and Tyson Kidd’s facility earlier this year, which Natalya shared on her Instagram Stories. Chatter then started up this weekend that Starks is a free agent, and fans speculated he could be found for WWE with his friend Cody Rhodes already returning to the company two years ago.

According to Fightful’s report, AEW sources said any talk of Starks being a free agent was “news to them.” Those close to Starks also confirmed that his AEW contract has not expired, and he’s not a free agent.

Ricky Starks hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since he and Big Bill lost the AEW Tag Team Titles to Sting and Darby Allin last month on AEW Dynamite. It’s unknown when Starks’ current contract expires, but he’s still said to be firmly under contract with AEW.