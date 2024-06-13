– Fightful Select has an update on Ricochet, who appeared to be written off of WWE programming earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, when he was taken out by Bron Breakker, who slammed Ricochet onto a car. As previously reported, it was rumored by PWInsider Elite that WWE’s creative team made a pitch to have Ricochet make one last TV appearance to capitalize on all the buzz he’s been getting in the last week.

According to Fightful, while it’s possible that WWE could have Ricochet appear again, since he’s still under contract for the next several weeks, Ricochet isn’t currently scheduled to appear on TV again. That was reportedly the case as of Monday, June 10. Since it appears Ricochet is still under contract for several more weeks, WWE could call him up to appear on TV again if they deem it necessary.

With Ricochet leaving, it’s also raised questions about WWE ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, who is married to Ricochet in real life, and their relationship has also been acknowledged on the air. Ricochet leaving has led to fans questioning if Irvin would follow suit. Fightful notes that the remaining length on her WWE contract is unknown. However, Irvin did travel to Glasgow, Scotland with the WWE crew this week for Clash at the Castle. Ricochet did not make the trip overseas.