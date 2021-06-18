Backstage Update On Ridge Holland’s Injury Status In WWE NXT

As previously reported, WWE NXT star Ridge Holland suffered a severe leg injury last October during a match in which he tried to catch Oney Lorcan on a dive, resulting in a left ankle dislocation, a right knee patellar dislocation, and a patellar tendon rupture for Holland. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has an update on Holland’s current injury status.

According to Johnson, Holland has been “grinding away” daily at the WWE Performance Center to continue working towards getting cleared to return to the ring.

The report notes that sources stated that Holland has thrown himself into the rehab process in a “massive way” and that he has been lauded backstage for the great attitude he’s shown despite dealing with the injuries.

Additionally, it’s mentioned that despite Holland’s ongoing rehab process, there’s still no official timetable for his return to action.