Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey Following ROH Debut

– As previously reported, former WWE Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is not interested in working full-time again in wrestling after her recent ROH debut earlier this month, and she’s not signed to any type of AEW or ROH contract. PWInsider has more details on what’s next for Rousey.

Following her one-off ROH match, Rousey is reportedly looking to focus on her family for the coming months, and she’s not really looking at being an active pro wrestling talent right now. She is also looking at promoting her new book, Our Fight, which comes out in April 2024.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that the door is always open for Ronda Rousey if she ever reconsiders and wants to talk with Tony Khan, or even WWE, in the future. During last week’s ROH HonorClub TV, Rousey and her longtime friend Marina Shafir defeated the team of Athena and Billie Starkz.