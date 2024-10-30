– Fightful Select has an update on a rumor that emerged on Monday (Oct. 28) on social media stating that Oba Femi was saying his goodbyes backstage following last Sunday’s NXT Halloween Havoc. The rumor originated from @MarcPWN that was later picked up by other media outlets, stating that Oba Femi said his goodbyes to the roster at the premium live event, and it was believed he was bound for the Raw roster and could potentially debut as early as Monday. MarcPWN later claimed that the rumor came from “a private account.” Oba Femi did not appear last Monday on Raw.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan asked about the rumor with NXT sources, which was reportedly met with “ignorance” regarding a main roster call-up for Oba Femi. Sources range from people working in production, the talent roster, and otherwise, stating that they did not hear about Femi saying his goodbyes after his loss to Tony D’Angelo in a Tables, Ladders & Scares match at the event. Those within NXT Fightful spoke to expect Femi to remain in NXT at the moment.

Femi has reportedly been viewed as a potential future WWE Champion. Also, several sources in NXT informed Fightful that they believed that Femi was next in line for the NXT Championship after Trick Williams. However, it’s not yet confirmed if this is in WWE’s immediate plans.

Additionally, the report notes that when an NXT Superstar says their goodbyes to the brand, the news is rarely kept a secret, and usually vidoes are posted to social media, such as when former NXT Champion Bron Breakker was filmed after his final match on the brand.