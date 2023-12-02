– As previously reported, it was first reported by Fightful Select that several people within WWE are pushing for a fantasy dream matchup between the recently returned CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was noted that talks have gone as far as Punk having discussions on the potential matchup. Dave Meltzer addressed the report on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated that he heard from multiple people who were close to the situation and said that the matchup is “not anything that anyone’s talked about to any degree.” However, Meltzer did note that the match “could happen” and “makes sense.”

Additionally, Steve Austin has not yet been approached on a potential matchup with CM Punk. Meltzer continued on Austin, “As of right now, he hasn’t been approached. He’s not in. I’m not saying he won’t be and that is not their direction.” Meltzer added, “Just right now, I would just say it’s premature. I wouldn’t say it’s never going to happen.”

Meltzer also indicated that having enough time to get into proper ring shape would also be a factor if Austin takes the matchup or not. For now, it appears that Punk might be gearing up for a feud with Seth Rollins based on what happened last week at Survivor Series and Rollins referencing CM Punk during his promo the following night on Raw by calling Punk a “hypocrite.” Meltzer reported that while it’s unknown if the Rollins vs. Punk match will happen at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, the Punk vs. Rollins feud is “the big one for now.”