– As previously noted, Logan Paul is expected to have a matchup this year at WWE SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer provided an update on Paul’s opponent on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported today that Ricochet will be Paul’s SummerSlam opponent at the upcoming premium live event. A spot with the two brawling was also shot on Saturday following WWE Money in the Bank. Meltzer noted that their botched table spot during the Money in the Bank Match was designed to be a viral spot to make people go crazy for the upcoming matchup. Also, Meltzer stated that WWE will shoot an Angle next Monday on Raw to lead up to the SummerSlam match between Logan Paul and Ricochet.

This year’s WWE SummerSlam will be held at Ford Field on August 5. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network overseas.