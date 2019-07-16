wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Rumored Match for Summerslam (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
– As previously reported, Finn Balor was attacked on Raw last night by a returning Bray Wyatt. Also, Balor is expected to take about two months off following Summerslam. During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated the story of Finn Balor taking time off was accurate, but it was agreed upon with WWE officials that he would work through Summerslam before taking his “sabbatical.” Meltzer also stated that Balor is going to face Wyatt at Summerslam in order to put Wyatt over for the upcoming pay-per-view card.
Finn Balor faced Bray Wyatt at last year’s event under his “Demon King” persona. This year’s pay-per-view card is scheduled for August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
