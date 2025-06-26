Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Return of Roman Reigns

– According to a report by WrestleVotes, a return for Roman Reigns could be on the horizon. It’s rumored that his name has up internally within WWE in recent weeks, signaling that Reigns could be returning in time for WWE SummerSlam 2025 in August.

WWE has not yet announced or confirmed when Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE TV. He last appeared on the Raw after WrestleMania 41, where he was betrayed by his former manager, The Wise Man, Paul Heyman, who allied with Seth Rollins at the premium live event. Reigns was laid out by Rollins two nights later on WWE Raw. Rollins and Heyman were also joined by Bron Breakker.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is currently scheduled for August 2-3 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both nights will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. The promotional graphic for the WWE premium live event currently does feature Roman Reigns in it.