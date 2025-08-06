Backstage Update on Status of Austin Theory

– As previously reported, Grayson Waller revealed on WWE Raw last month that Austin Theory was injured and that A-Town Down Under was no more. Fightful Select has an update on Theory after news surfaced from PWInsider Elite earlier today that Theory was removed from the internal WWE roster. Fightful Select now has an update on the WWE status of Austin Theory.

According to multiple people within WWE, Theory hasn’t been completely removed from the roster. Instead, he’s been added to the list of other currently injured talents, including Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov. So it appears Theory’s injury writing him off WWE programming is legitimate.

Theory last appeared on WWE TV last month, where he worked the WWE Main Event TV tapings, losing to El Grande Americano. It was later revealed that A-Town Down Under had apparently broken up off-screen with Waller’s promo with The New Day.