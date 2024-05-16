– Fightful Select has an update on WWE NXT Superstar Eddy Thorpe, who has been strangely absent on the main NXT TV program since beating Dijak in an NXT Underground match in December. It appears an injury he suffered in the Underground match is what sidelined the wrestler for the early part of 2024.

Thorpe recently returned to the ring on NXT Level Up on March 19, beating Uriah Connors. He’s also worked multiple live events since returning. However, he has not appeared on the main weekly NXT TV show since December, only working Level Up and house shows.

According to the report, Eddy Thorpe was previously sidelined as a result of a hip injury he suffered during the NXT Underground Match against Dijak in December. A production source in NXT called the hip injury a “freak accident.” Thorpe was later cleared to return to the ring in late February/early March.

Thorpe had also suffered a previously unknown injury in October 2023, which left him working hurt going into NXT Deadline when he cost Dijak the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match at the event.

Sources in the NXT creative side tell Fightful that Thorpe is expected to return to the main NXT weekly TV show in the near future. He’s said to be healed from any known injuries, and he’s still active on the house shows and NXT Level Up.