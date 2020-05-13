Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location

– The WrestleVotes Twitter account has an update with some new backstage information on the current status of WWE Summerslam 2020. As of now, it looks like quarantines and government-mandated shutdowns could be lasting in some major cities throughout the summer. Not to mention, some states, such as California, will want to avoid large gatherings and crowds for things like sporting events even after places start reopening.

Based on the latest report from WrestleVotes, backstage sources have indicates that WWE wants to keep Summerslam 2020 as it currently stands. The event is currently scheduled for the city of Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden on August 23. The problem is that the Mayor of Boston recently made comments on his Twitter account that cast doubt on Summerslam still taking place in the city in August (More on that HERE).

Previously, Mayor Marty Walsh stated, “I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston, up to and including Labor Day on September 7.” He later added, “If your event brings crowds together in close contact–like a concert, a road race, or a flag raising– you should start looking at alternatives now.”

Additionally, WWE is reportedly hunting for a new location where they can hold the event in front of live fans. Locations to keep an eye on for possible moves for the event include areas in the South, such as Florida and Georgia.

Also, WrestleVotes noted that Summerslam could be postponed to September. Last month, WWE moved forward with WrestleMania, except it was split into two nights and moved to the Performance Center in Orlando. It was closed to the general public.

Currently, there’s no word on the fate of NXT TakeOver: Boston, which was also supposed to be held in Boston on August 22 the night before Summerslam 2020. You can view WrestleVotes’ tweet on Summerslam 2020 below.