– Fightful Select has an update on former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander. According to the report his TNA contract officially expires this week. As previously reported, TNA Wrestling exercised its one-year option on Alexander’s contract about a year ago, and it’s about to expire soon.

After TNA exercised the one-year contract option, Alexander offered the deal, which is reportedly set to expire on February 14. Fightful notes that people within TNA have spoken highly of Alexander for quite a while. Thus far, it’s unclear where Alexander will sign next.