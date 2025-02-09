wrestling / News
Backstage Update on TNA Contract for Josh Alexander, His Pending Free Agency
February 9, 2025 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has an update on former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander. According to the report his TNA contract officially expires this week. As previously reported, TNA Wrestling exercised its one-year option on Alexander’s contract about a year ago, and it’s about to expire soon.
After TNA exercised the one-year contract option, Alexander offered the deal, which is reportedly set to expire on February 14. Fightful notes that people within TNA have spoken highly of Alexander for quite a while. Thus far, it’s unclear where Alexander will sign next.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Drew McIntyre and LA Knight Working Together After Royal Rumble
- Notes on Wrestlers Released From WWE This Weekend: The Good Brothers & More
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE’s Decision To Make Eddie Guerrero And Chris Benoit World Champions
- More Details On WWE Departures of Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander & More