Backstage Update on TNA Hard to Kill

– PWInsider reports that former WWE and AEW producer Ace Steel was seen in Las Vegas earlier today ahead of TNA Hard to Kill. Per the report, Steel is going to be working as a producer for the show tonight, which airs live on pay-per-view. Steel was released by AEW for a second time last September.

Tonight’s show is being held at the Palms Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Countdown pre-show starts at 7:00 pm EST on TNA+. The main PPV card starts at 8:00 pm EST.