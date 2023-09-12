– As previously reported, Vince McMahonw is back from his medical leave after undergoing back surgery, and he was making his thoughts known for last night’s WWE Raw, working remotely to have some changes made to the show at the last minute. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also discussed McMahon’s role moving forward under the newly merged WWE and UFC with TKO Group Holdings.

According to Meltzer, McMahon will be “running the wrestling company” of TKO, that being WWE. McMahon’s officially the Executive Chairman of TKO and the group’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, and he will lead the group’s board of directors. Additionally, Meltzer stated that McMahon is either second-in-command to TKO CEO Ari Emanuel or basically tied for second-in-command with Mark Shapiro, who will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer of TKO.

Meltzer also noted that since Emanuel is willing to say that he doesn’t know wrestling like McMahon does, he would defer to McMahon in those matters. So, it looks like McMahon is still in charge when it comes to WWE.

Meanwhile, Meltzer reported that Endeavor and TKO’s Emanuel, Shapiro, and WWE President Nick Khan will be handling the upcoming TV rights negotiations for WWE for their next broadcast deals. McMahon, Emanuel, Khan, Shapiro, Dana White, and Triple H were all on hand for today’s opening bell ceremony celebrating the merger at the New York Stock Exchange earlier today.