Backstage Update on When Darby Allin Will Return to AEW

– As previously noted, AEW TNT Champion and Tag Team Champion Darby Allin recently completed his climb to the top of Mount Everest, and he’s been back in the U.S. for a little while. Fightful Select has an update on when the AEW star might be making his television return.

Allin had originally planned to make the expedition last year, but those plans were delayed due to injury. Fightful reports that AEW had originally hoped that Allin would have been back in time for the Owen Hart Tournament, but that proved to be unrealistic and too early. Allin has still yet to return to AEW TV since returning home, but it appears that could soon change.

Fightful Select reports that Darby Allin is expected to be returning to AEW “imminently.” Sources who Fightful spoke to said they would be shocked if Allin isn’t involved with AEW All In Texas in some capacity. Allin is said to have emerged from his Everest expedition relatively unscathed, and he’s reportedly in good enough shape to compete if needed.

Fightful also notes that they’ve not heard of any creative plans from AEW for Allin yet. The wrestler has not been announced as appearing at All In Texas. AEW All In Texas is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.