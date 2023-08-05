Backstage Update on Whereabouts of Becky Lynch

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch shot down a report from PWInsider on Thursday, August 3 that she was in Detroit, Michigan ahead of WWE SummerSlam, sharing a picture of herself that was tweeted yesterday in front of a beach with palm trees, writing, “Detroit has more palm trees and ocean than I remember.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp later reported that Lynch is not in Detroit this week and will not be in Detroit for SummerSlam. PWInsider has since posted an update, noting that Becky Lynch posted her message about 24 hours after she was spotted in Detroit ahead of SummerSlam. PWInsider’s report also notes that Lynch is, as of Saturday morning, in Los Angeles, California. Additionally, she’s reportedly expected to be at this Monday’s edition of Raw, but not SummerSlam later today.

WWE Raw on August 7 is being held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. WWE SummerSlam 2023 is being held later today at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It will be live on Peacock.

Lynch’s big matchup against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is scheduled for August 14 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.