Backstage Update on Why Kevin Owens Match Got Pulled From Last Night’s WWE Raw

– As previously reported, WWE announced a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match that was supposed to take place last night on Raw. Kevin Owens was scheduled to face Elias, Ezekiel, or Elrod. However, the match never took place. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup getting pulled from last night’s show on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer there was a “minor” situation leading to Kevin Owens not working last night’s show. Since Owens was not available, WWE instead booked the Battel Royal match won by Riddle to earn a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank Match at this weekend’s event.

Meltzer added, “I did not check if Kevin Owens would be ready by Friday. I just know that he was not ready tonight, but it’s nothing serious is what I was told.” The nature of the “situation” that kept Owens off Raw is unknown.

Owens did post a tweet on his absence last night, writing, “I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go. Leave me alone.” WWE was still advertising Owens’ match hours before the show started. You can view those tweets below:

I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go. Leave me alone. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 28, 2022