Backstage Update on WrestleMania 36 Card Changes, Number of Matches, NXT Involvement

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the current WrestleMania 36 lineup, along with how many matches WWE is looking to book for this year’s event. As previously reported, Meltzer indicated that WWE was said to be changing up some of the top matches of the card, including John Cena vs. Elias and Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns.

Meltzer indicated on today’s show that Cena will likely be setting up his WrestleMania matchup with his appearance on Smackdown this Friday. Previously, Cena was expected to face Elias, but that matchup is now off. It’s unknown who Cena’s new opponent will be for this year’s card.

Also, Meltzer reported that 14 matches are currently planned for the card. As of now, none of the Raw matches for the card have changed yet, such as Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles. As noted, The Undertaker is heavily rumored to be heading to Saudi Arabia this week to appear at Super ShowDown in order to set up his match with Styles at WrestleMania. Things on the Smackdown side will likely become more clear after Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg at the Super ShowDown event.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that other than the Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley NXT women’s title match, no other NXT title matches or involvement is scheduled for the 14 listed matches for WrestleMania 36. Meltzer stated, “It’s 14 matches and there’s no other NXT guys on the card unless, of course, plans change, which, you know, they obviously can at anytime. But the card that’s out does not have any NXT guys other than Rhea Ripley.”

There is an NXT TakeOver event scheduled the night before WrestleMania at the Amalie Arena. That would likely explain why some of the other NXT Superstars aren’t scheduled for WrestleMania 36 as well.

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for April 5. The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.