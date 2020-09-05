Backstage Update on WWE Banning Superstars on Third Party Platforms, What Platforms Fall Under Policy

– As previously reported yesterday, WWE found itself in the middle of a great deal of controversy after a memo written by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was sent to talent telling them to terminate their activities with “outside third parties” using their “name and likeness.” Talents were given 30 days (Friday, October 2) to comply with the new edict from WWE, or they will face “fines, suspension, or termination at WWE’s discretion” for any “continued violations.” Obviously, there’s still a lot to unpack from all of this, and PWInsider released a new report with some additional details.

According to PWInsider, other WWE Superstars plan to change their names on platforms such as Twitter and Twitch, similar to Paige changing her handles on those accounts yesterday. Mia Yim also changed changed her handle on both of those platforms. Superstars reportedly changing their usernames or removing any direct references to WWE or their WWE ring names are under the belief that by doing so, they will have fulfilled the requirements for WWE’s new policy.

Another source from within WWE for PWInsider’s report stated that Twitch and Cameo are platforms that fall under the purview of the new policy. Additionally, Pro Wrestling Tees is said to have fall under the edict as well. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers did have their own merchandise and shirts available on Pro Wrestling Tees while they were still under contract in WWE and were WWE Superstars. So, any WWE contracted talents who happen to have separate merchandise available at the online store would likely not be able to sell it there starting October 2.

Many WWE Superstars have also begun their own YouTube channels. Per the report, it’s still not yet clear if Superstars with YouTube channels will have to shut them down. Superstars are reportedly scared if they don’t shut down their Twitch or Cameo accounts that WWE might want a piece of their earnings from those social platforms. It’s still not confirmed if this is WWE’s intention if Superstars are allowed to maintain their Twitch and Cameo accounts.

There is a fear among some talents that should they not shut down Twitch or Cameo, that the company might request a portion of those earnings. PWInsider.com has not been able to confirm whether those fears are valid.

PWInsider’s report also noted that the same source who revealed that while Twitch and Cameo fall under the purview of the new policy responded to the notion of Superstars launching new social revenue streams in order to bring additional money since the pandemic has cut down their earning potential due to the lack of live events. This source did go on to explain that WWE Superstars are still being paid the same downside guarantee despite working less this year, and their road expenses have also been dramatically lowered since there are less days to work and less locations for them to travel to.

The same WWE source for PWInsider added that in 2019, WWE offered raises to a hefty amount of the roster when AEW was gearing up and looking to debut on TNT. The idea is that the raises would offset potential losses from this year’s pandemic.