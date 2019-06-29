Backstage Update on Why WWE Is Bringing in Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Concern Over AEW and Declining Numbers, Vince McMahon Knows Something Is Wrong

– During today’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer addressed the decision making that led to WWE bringing on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the new Executive Directors for Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. Meltzer claimed that there’s concern now in WWE not just over All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but also the declining numbers for WWE’s last quarter financials and drop for the stock price. Meltzer added that Vince McMahon and WWE needed something to tell the stockholders at the next quarter financials and that, “We’re bringing in guys.”

Meltzer noted WWN and EVOLVE’s Gabe Sapolsky as an example of what the stockholders weren’t looking for since he doesn’t have a track record of success on the national stage. WWE reportedly needed someone who had experience or credentials that could possibly impress company stockholders, hence why Bischoff and Heyman got picked for their respective roles.

Meltzer added despite the creative positions for Bischoff and Heyman, Vince McMahon will still be the man in charge and the one calling the shots. He stated, “It’s still Vince’s company. Vince is still going to make all the decisions. So, they’re giving guys fancy titles and telling Wall Street, ‘There are gonna be big changes.'” He also compared Bischoff’s new creative role to the one previously held by Brian James (aka WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg) as the co-creative lead for Smackdown. James reportedly stepped down from the role and moved to a different position within WWE last April.

According to Meltzer, McMahon made this latest move with Bischoff and Heyman because “Vince is not a bull**** guy,” noting that Vince knows that something is wrong in WWE right now and “that it’s not connecting.”

In terms of the industry reaction to the Heyman and Bischoff news, some of Vince McMahon’s biggest supporters find the move alarming, thinking Vince McMahon has no more rabbits to pull out of his hat. Meltzer stated, “I have talked to so many people in the last two days, and I cannot say one — and I mean not one in the industry who didn’t see this as an alarm. And I know people who are publicly and privately who are big Vince fans, who are just like, ‘Oh my god! He doesn’t have anymore rabbits to pull out of his hat. He doesn’t have an idea to turn it around.'”

As previously reported, WWE announced that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have been named as the Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. Per WWE’s announcement, “In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.”