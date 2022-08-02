Backstage Update on WWE Changes Allowing More Freedom in Ring and on The Mic

– PWInsider has a report on some new changes in WWE and the loosening of certain past restrictions in the company with the recent changes at the top and Triple H becoming the new VP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative. According to the report, WWE has loosened restrictions for talents when they cut promos, which will apparently allow talents to improvise more and have more creative freedom in the ring and in promos.

Additionally, the report also noted that a significant portion of the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Donnybrook match that took place on last week’s SmackDown was called in the ring, which is said to have helped make the match great. Usually, it appears WWE has most of the match spots laid out before it takes place versus calling it in the ring and improvising a little more.