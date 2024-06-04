wrestling / News
Backstage Update on WWE Contract Status for Chad Gable
– As previously reported, the WWE contract for Chad Gable is set to expire on Friday, June 7. Fightful Select has an update on his contract status. While his contract does expire on Friday, he’s still booked for WWE Clash at the Castle, which is scheduled for June 15.
Fightful also notes that there have been ongoing conversations with Gable for a new contract, along with Natalya and Angel Garza. Garza’s contract is reportedly set to expire in early August. Natalya’s contract is reportedly expiring soon as well.
While Chad Gable apparently hasn’t signed a new contract yet, he’s still scheduled to challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at the Castle. The event will be held on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
