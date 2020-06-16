Backstage Update on Handling of Positive COVID-19 Test in WWE, Tuesday’s TV Tapings Cancelled

– As previously reported, WWE confirmed that a developmental talent tested positive for COVID-19. The talent was last on site at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, June 9. Multiple outlets are reporting WWE’s originally scheduled TV tapings for Tuesday have now been cancelled due to the positive test. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reported that Tuesday’s TV tapings have been cancelled, and the plan is for WWE to resume TV tapings on Wednesday, June 17.

Additionally, F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez reports that the Tuesday TV tapings were cancelled in order “to test everyone for COVID.” Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin also reported via Twitter that all the “talent, production crew and employees who were on-site” are now going to be tested for the coronavirus. Once the results are confirmed, WWE is reportedly planning to resume its TV taping schedule.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported yesterday that the person who tested positive for the coronavirus is not someone who has appeared on NXT’s TV program, but someone who is still a WWE Performance Center trainee. According to F4WOnline.com, the person who failed the test was at the NXT TV tapings on Tuesday, June 9.

The F4WOnline.com report notes that the COVID-19 testing this week will be the “first” actual coronavirus testing that WWE has done. Previous reports indicated that WWE was only doing temperature checks for those in attendance at the Performance Center before news on the positive test surfaced.

F4WOnline.com also notes that when TV tapings resume on Wednesday, WWE will be filming the June 22 edition of Raw, the June 26 edition of Smackdown and 205 Live, and also NXT.

The promotion began using wrestlers and Performance Center trainees as audience members for the TV tapings last month.

From two sources – WWE tapings will not be taking place on Tuesday. Was told by one they are hoping to resume on Wednesday. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 16, 2020